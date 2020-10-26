Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise appears on Ayeza Khan's Instagram to give fans new hope?

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 26, 2020

Ayeza Khan has left fans speculating as she shared a stunning throwback picture of Tom Cruise with heart emoji on her Instagram Sunday.

Pakistan's much-adored actress Ayeza Khan has set tongues wagging as she shared a stunning throwback picture of Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise with heart emoji.

Ayeza, who is very active on social media, shared a picture of 'Mission Impossible' star on her Instagram Sunday, showing Tom Cruise with a lady behind him. Fans of Pakistani actress first thought as Ayeza is in the picture with the actor.

View this post on Instagram

️ @tomcruise

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on

Tom looks dashing in her teenage photo with an actress. Some social media users speculated that the drama actress would share the screen with the superstar in future.

The 'Mehar Posh' actress needs no introduction when it comes to Pakistani drama fans as she has earned a huge number of admirers with her flawless acting skills.

Recently, she shared some stunning pictures with her younger sister, which went viral on social media and rumours have it that Hiba would make her drama debut soon.

Over the years, Ayeza Khan has made her mark in the industry with hard work, passion, and unmatched acting skills.

Ayeza Khan rose to new heights of fame with her drama serial 'Meray Paas Tum Ho.'

More From Entertainment:

Co-writer of James Bond theme song receives award from Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Co-writer of James Bond theme song receives award from Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Prince Harry says upbringing blinded him to unconscious racial bias

Prince Harry says upbringing blinded him to unconscious racial bias
'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic's wedding pictures at a glance: Actress was all smiles on her big day

'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic's wedding pictures at a glance: Actress was all smiles on her big day
American Music Awards 2020: 'The Weeknd' and Roddy Ricch lead nominations

American Music Awards 2020: 'The Weeknd' and Roddy Ricch lead nominations

Kim Kardashian mocked for sharing her pictures and bragging about her appearance at 40

Kim Kardashian mocked for sharing her pictures and bragging about her appearance at 40
Nicole Poturalski reunites with husband Ronald Mary as Brad Pitt focuses on elections?

Nicole Poturalski reunites with husband Ronald Mary as Brad Pitt focuses on elections?
Offset mobbed by 'aggressive Trump supporters': The rapper streamed tragic incident

Offset mobbed by 'aggressive Trump supporters': The rapper streamed tragic incident
'Kurulus: Osman': Trailer for new episode teases Bamsi Bey's journey

'Kurulus: Osman': Trailer for new episode teases Bamsi Bey's journey

Jennifer Aniston blasted for being a ‘privileged white woman’ after Kanye West attack

Jennifer Aniston blasted for being a ‘privileged white woman’ after Kanye West attack
Eminem promotes new album by his concert DJ

Eminem promotes new album by his concert DJ

Zac Efron surprises her sweetheart Vanessa Valladares with his lovable move

Zac Efron surprises her sweetheart Vanessa Valladares with his lovable move
Prince Andrew has the ‘secret’ support of Queen Elizabeth and other members

Prince Andrew has the ‘secret’ support of Queen Elizabeth and other members

Latest

view all