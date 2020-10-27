Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Camilla adopts Kate Middleton's style to attract royals?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

Camilla was seen enjoying another outing as she visited Westonbirt, The National Arboretum on Monday, flaunting her laidback outdoor style to attract royals.

The Duchess of Cornwall chose to adopt Kate Middleton's style during her recent public appearance, wearing a khaki Musto jacket to impress her.

The royal fans were quick to notice the similarities to Kate's style in Camilla's latest look, since she has also been seen wearing the same outfit at many occasions.

The gossip-mongers were speculating that she opted for the famous style to impress the royals to get their love and respect amid speculations that her husband Prince Charles to take over the coveted British throne in near future.

According to royal biographer Penny Junor, Camilla’s family is 'fearful' about her future if Charles becomes King. He wrote: 'At least one member of her family doesn’t want her to become Queen for fear of a backlash.'

Camilla, who is patron of the Friends of Westonbirt Arboretum, visited the site to learn about the work being done around conservation, education and participation at the Arboretum.

Camilla looked chic and comfortable dressed in khaki jacket, matching trousers and her long boots - which the Duchess of Cambridge loves to rock during her outdoor engagement.

The Duchess's latest appearance comes after she mesmerised people with a chic monochrome look during her tour to the Pepper Pot Centre in Ladbroke Grove, London recently.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles drops music video for his new track 'Golden'

Harry Styles drops music video for his new track 'Golden'
Meghan Markle breaks silence about her comments on US election

Meghan Markle breaks silence about her comments on US election
Indian actress Preetika Chauhan arrested for buying drugs in India

Indian actress Preetika Chauhan arrested for buying drugs in India
'Ertugrul' actor pays tribute to Khabib Nurmagomedov, shares throwback picture

'Ertugrul' actor pays tribute to Khabib Nurmagomedov, shares throwback picture

Co-writer of James Bond theme song receives award from Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Co-writer of James Bond theme song receives award from Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Prince Harry says upbringing blinded him to unconscious racial bias

Prince Harry says upbringing blinded him to unconscious racial bias
'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic's wedding pictures at a glance: Actress was all smiles on her big day

'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic's wedding pictures at a glance: Actress was all smiles on her big day
American Music Awards 2020: 'The Weeknd' and Roddy Ricch lead nominations

American Music Awards 2020: 'The Weeknd' and Roddy Ricch lead nominations

Tom Cruise appears on Ayeza Khan's Instagram to give fans new hope?

Tom Cruise appears on Ayeza Khan's Instagram to give fans new hope?
Kim Kardashian mocked for bragging about her appearance at 40

Kim Kardashian mocked for bragging about her appearance at 40
Nicole Poturalski reunites with husband Ronald Mary as Brad Pitt focuses on elections?

Nicole Poturalski reunites with husband Ronald Mary as Brad Pitt focuses on elections?
Offset mobbed by 'aggressive Trump supporters': The rapper streamed tragic incident

Offset mobbed by 'aggressive Trump supporters': The rapper streamed tragic incident

Latest

view all