Camilla adopts Kate Middleton's style to attract royals?

Camilla was seen enjoying another outing as she visited Westonbirt, The National Arboretum on Monday, flaunting her laidback outdoor style to attract royals.



The Duchess of Cornwall chose to adopt Kate Middleton's style during her recent public appearance, wearing a khaki Musto jacket to impress her.



The royal fans were quick to notice the similarities to Kate's style in Camilla's latest look, since she has also been seen wearing the same outfit at many occasions.



The gossip-mongers were speculating that she opted for the famous style to impress the royals to get their love and respect amid speculations that her husband Prince Charles to take over the coveted British throne in near future.

According to royal biographer Penny Junor, Camilla’s family is 'fearful' about her future if Charles becomes King. He wrote: 'At least one member of her family doesn’t want her to become Queen for fear of a backlash.'

Camilla, who is patron of the Friends of Westonbirt Arboretum, visited the site to learn about the work being done around conservation, education and participation at the Arboretum.

Camilla looked chic and comfortable dressed in khaki jacket, matching trousers and her long boots - which the Duchess of Cambridge loves to rock during her outdoor engagement.

The Duchess's latest appearance comes after she mesmerised people with a chic monochrome look during her tour to the Pepper Pot Centre in Ladbroke Grove, London recently.