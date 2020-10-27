Harry Styles drops music video for his new track 'Golden'

Harry Styles has won hearts of his fans as he released the hotly anticipated music video for his new track 'Golden'.



The new single, which is a follow-up to 'Watermelon Sugar', was released on Monday after days of teasers, featuring the heartthrob running in an unbuttoned white shirt and displaying his tattooed torso in crystal-clear Italian waters.

The music icon, while speaking ahead of the latest release from his platinum-selling album Fine Lines, said: "I'd like to think it will maybe cheer a couple of people up. It cheered me up."

The video, shot against the soaring Mediterranean backdrop of the Amalfi Coast, is more Styles-centric than his previous hit.

Within an hour the video had been watched more than 450,000 times on YouTube.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Harry Styles shared the news: 'GOLDEN. OUT NOW'.



