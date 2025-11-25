 
Nick Jonas opens up about living with type 1 diabetes for 20 years

Jonas Brothers musician thanks his fans at a recent concert as he reflects on living with type 1 diabetes

Geo News Digital Desk
November 25, 2025

Nick Jonas has expressed his gratitude to his fans as he reflects on 20 years of living with type 1 diabetes.

In a clip shared via Health Instagram on November 24, the American singer-songwriter addressed his fans with this disease at a recent concert.

“I have heard a lot of stories of people saying that me sharing my story helped them through their tough moments,” he told the audience.

Nick pointed out, “Well, you guys helped me and you lifted me every step of the way.”

“And that’s all of you here tonight, not just the people living with this disease or affected by it,” explained the 33-year-old.

Reflecting on his 20-year journey, Nick talked to fans, saying, “I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The musician revealed that there are “two essentials to living a better life with diabetes”.

“Two things I have learned the first thing is having people that have your back and feeling that support of a community,” noted Nick.

Jonas Brothers’ band member then pointed out, “The second that’s been really helpful for me is access to great technology that made my life simpler and better.”

Earlier, speaking to Health, Nick recalled being diagnosed with this disease at the time.

“I didn’t know if I was going to be OK—if I was going to die or not,” stated the singer.

Meanwhile, Nick opened up that after his diagnosis for first few days, the musician pointed out that doctors taught him how to live with the disease.

“I really wanted to be perceived as very grown and adult at a young age,” he added.

