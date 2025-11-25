Diddy's son King makes shocking statement about his prison release date

Christian 'King' Combs along with his six siblings have stood by their father

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' family is praying for a Christmas miracle.

Though the disgraced hip-hop mogul’s prison release date was recently pushed back to June 4, 2028, Diddy’s family is holding out hope that he’ll be home for the holidays this year.

His eldest son with Kim Porter, Christian “King” Combs, was stopped at LAX by TMZ paps when he shared that they’re “keeping [their] fingers crossed,” especially as rumours swirl about a potential presidential pardon — rumours the White House has already denied.

The 27-year-old musician said he stays in regular contact with Diddy and insisted his dad remains in good spirits.

“He’s doing good, everything is good,” he told the outlet. “He’ll be home soon.”

The Bad Boy Records founder has been behind bars since his September 2024 arrest on charges that included sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations. A jury later convicted him on two counts of transportation, acquitting him of the more serious charges.

In July, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced him to just over four years in prison, plus supervised release and a $500,000 fine. Thirteen months of time served count toward his sentence, placing his projected release date on May 8, 2028, per the Bureau of Prisons. However, the date was recently pushed back to June 4 after reports of multiple prison rule violations.

Throughout his legal battle, Diddy’s family has publicly defended him. Before sentencing, King wrote an emotional letter to the judge, pleading, “I’m asking you to please let my father out of jail!” and calling him “the best father in the whole world.”

Diddy was transferred from Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center to Fort Dix in New Jersey in October, where he celebrated his 56th birthday earlier this month.