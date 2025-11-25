 
Geo News

Diddy's son King makes shocking statement about his prison release date

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' prison release date was recently pushed back after multiple reported rule violations

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 25, 2025

Christian King Combs along with his six siblings have stood by their father
Christian 'King' Combs along with his six siblings have stood by their father 

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' family is praying for a Christmas miracle.

Though the disgraced hip-hop mogul’s prison release date was recently pushed back to June 4, 2028, Diddy’s family is holding out hope that he’ll be home for the holidays this year. 

His eldest son with Kim Porter, Christian “King” Combs, was stopped at LAX by TMZ paps when he shared that they’re “keeping [their] fingers crossed,” especially as rumours swirl about a potential presidential pardon — rumours the White House has already denied.

The 27-year-old musician said he stays in regular contact with Diddy and insisted his dad remains in good spirits.

“He’s doing good, everything is good,” he told the outlet. “He’ll be home soon.”

The Bad Boy Records founder has been behind bars since his September 2024 arrest on charges that included sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations. A jury later convicted him on two counts of transportation, acquitting him of the more serious charges.

In July, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced him to just over four years in prison, plus supervised release and a $500,000 fine. Thirteen months of time served count toward his sentence, placing his projected release date on May 8, 2028, per the Bureau of Prisons. However, the date was recently pushed back to June 4 after reports of multiple prison rule violations.

Throughout his legal battle, Diddy’s family has publicly defended him. Before sentencing, King wrote an emotional letter to the judge, pleading, “I’m asking you to please let my father out of jail!” and calling him “the best father in the whole world.”

Diddy was transferred from Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center to Fort Dix in New Jersey in October, where he celebrated his 56th birthday earlier this month. 

More From Entertainment

Mila Kunis gives rare glimpse into parenting with Ashton Kutcher
Mila Kunis gives rare glimpse into parenting with Ashton Kutcher
Tara Reid Chicago hotel incident: Actress says she was drugged, hospitalised video
Tara Reid Chicago hotel incident: Actress says she was drugged, hospitalised
Celebrity babies born in 2025: Hollywood stars who embraced parenthood
Celebrity babies born in 2025: Hollywood stars who embraced parenthood
Cher drops major update about her tell-all Netflix show
Cher drops major update about her tell-all Netflix show
Jennifer Aniston weighs in on AI deepfakes in ‘The Morning Show'
Jennifer Aniston weighs in on AI deepfakes in ‘The Morning Show'
Joe Jonas turns 'worst idea' into viral triumph: Read on
Joe Jonas turns 'worst idea' into viral triumph: Read on
'Wicked: For Good' director willingly hid 'final shot' from studio bosses
'Wicked: For Good' director willingly hid 'final shot' from studio bosses
Ed Sheeran shares cute details about his daughters music preference
Ed Sheeran shares cute details about his daughters music preference
Billie Eilish caps off 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour by teasing new album video
Billie Eilish caps off 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour by teasing new album