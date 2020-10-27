Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez explains why 2020 is her first time voting

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

American singer Selena Gomez came forth to dish the details about her voting experience this year as the US presidential election is just around the corner.

The Rare hit maker detailed how this was her first time casting her vote, during her appearance on Voting Power Hour.

The singer was asked whether or not she has voted before, to which she smirked and said: “Honestly, I’m not ashamed to say this, but I kind of—this was my first time."

She went on to explain: "And I’m going to say that because I never felt—and this is so true and I’m now, like, admitting it to people—like my vote counts.

“Like, every little thing counts so I just think some people get in their head, like, 'Oh well, what does it matter?' And then once I really, really started going in and diving in to this, it’s been all I can focus on,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

‘Stranger Things’ season 4 will be bigger than ever, teases Natalia Dyer

‘Stranger Things’ season 4 will be bigger than ever, teases Natalia Dyer
Britney Spears’s dad Jamie Spears slams lawyer’s desire to speak by proxy

Britney Spears’s dad Jamie Spears slams lawyer’s desire to speak by proxy
Cardi B claps back at haters shaming her for owning a Birkin collection

Cardi B claps back at haters shaming her for owning a Birkin collection
Inspired by Khabib’s win, Hira Mani puts on boxing gloves and warns haters

Inspired by Khabib’s win, Hira Mani puts on boxing gloves and warns haters
Celebs protest after Amy Coney Barrett's SCOTUS confirmation

Celebs protest after Amy Coney Barrett's SCOTUS confirmation

Jennifer Garner quashes pregnancy rumours: ‘Still not having more babies'

Jennifer Garner quashes pregnancy rumours: ‘Still not having more babies'
Queen Elizabeth's deliberate omission of key words that sparked rift with Meghan and Harry

Queen Elizabeth's deliberate omission of key words that sparked rift with Meghan and Harry

Marvel Cinematic Universe ropes in 'Star Wars' actor Oscar Isaac to play Moon Knight

Marvel Cinematic Universe ropes in 'Star Wars' actor Oscar Isaac to play Moon Knight

Nick Jonas overjoyed after 'AMAs 2020' nominates 'Jonas Brothers' in multiple categories

Nick Jonas overjoyed after 'AMAs 2020' nominates 'Jonas Brothers' in multiple categories

Anne Hathaway reveals she was pregnant throughout the filming of 'The Witches'

Anne Hathaway reveals she was pregnant throughout the filming of 'The Witches'
Scott Disick having a hard time absorbing KUWTK's unexpected end

Scott Disick having a hard time absorbing KUWTK's unexpected end

Ryan Phillipe stops morning jog mid-way to take a jab at Ellen DeGeneres

Ryan Phillipe stops morning jog mid-way to take a jab at Ellen DeGeneres

Latest

view all