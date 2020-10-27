The worries keeping Prince William awake at night: report

Prince William is reportedly stressed out and worried over a number of royal issues, but one in particular has been keeping him awake each night.

A major aspect to Prince William’s anxiousness is his desire to be 'good'. From carrying out his royal duties to raising his children in the best possible way, the prince always takes his responsibilities very seriously and during his most recent public speaking engagement with the Outrage + Optimism podcast, the heir to the throne candidly touched upon the important issues of the day.

He was quoted saying, "Everyone knows this is where we’re headed and these are the important issues we need to tackle. I think getting to those in the political world with the will to tackle things is another story.”

During the course of his conversation with the podcast host the prince also touched upon the role of the younger generation in crafting a better future. "If younger generations are up in arms about their future then I think the politicians and the political will should be there to listen and to act on what they are saying...”

"I get outraged by the inaction. That’s probably a bit of a cliche but that is what I get most troubled about. Especially as I’m in a position of responsibility if you like, or leadership. I feel I can do a lot more if given that ability. So therefore I don’t understand why those who have the levers, don’t. That’s what really upsets me and keeps me awake at night."

Plus, keeping in mind the kind of state the planet is left in, action is the only proven way to bring about change. "All the conversations have happened, the science has been out there, the science is irrefutable.”

“We have the data. So let’s stop talking about it, collecting data, and let's actually provide the action and I think that’s what's going to be really needed over these next 10 years.”

With time, Prince William’s default life approach also transformed, massively. "There has been lots of calling out and, quite rightly, saying ‘these are the problems and this is what we’re going to face.”

“But there has been very little, kind of, ‘well actually, we can fix this, we can provide those solutions and we can, as human beings, turn this around. We don’t need to be staring down the barrel of a gun for the rest of our lives until real problems start to appear.”