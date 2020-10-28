Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Oct 28 2020
Queen Elizabeth upset after royal family decides to celebrate Christmas differently this year

Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

Queen Elizabath is hell-bent on making an arrangement for her family to atleast spend a day together

Queen Elizabeth is having a hard time absorbing the fact that the royal family cannot celebrate Christmas like every year, because of the COVID-19 outbreak in the world.

The current scenario across the globe, and in the UK, has forced the royal family to give this year's Christmas church service a miss.

However, the Queen is hopeful that all the members of her family can gather and spend one day together during the holiday season.

As per tradition, every year members of the public normally gather outside St Mary Magdalene Church to see the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the rest of the family in Sandringham.

This is for the first time that the same royal tradition will not be followed, in order to keep royals safe from contracting the virus.

As reported by Express UK, the Queen will somehow make an arrangement for her family to atleast spend a day together.

The newspaper claims that she hopes the government will scrap the Rule of Six before the big day, which will allow them to be together in some way.

It is certain that this year's royal Christmas celebrations will be different than usual.

They normally start the festivities on Christmas Eve, with an afternoon tea followed by opening presents, in line with their German heritage.

On Christmas Day they delve into a traditional feast with all the trimmings at 1pm.

