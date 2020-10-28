Queen Elizabeth refused to let Meghan Markle, Prince Harry move in with her

Prior to their move across the pond, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had lived a life of luxury in the Frogmore Cottage.

And while the residence was a special gift from Queen Elizabeth to the couple on their wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had their heart and eyes set on another royal property: Windsor Castle.

As per unearthed reports, the pair had originally expressed their desire to move into Windsor Castle where Her Majesty spends quite a lot of her time.

The Sunday Times revealed that the couple had asked the Queen if the living quarters could be made available for them, prior to their royal wedding in 2018.

However, the monarch had respectfully declined their offer and had given them Frogmore Cottage instead.

Windsor is now the Queen’s official residence in June and on Easter as well as the weekends. It is also the largest palace in the world with nearly 1,000 rooms.