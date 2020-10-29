Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 29 2020
Khloe Kardashian opens up about harrowing battle with COVID-19

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

Khloe Kardashian suffered from vomiting, shaking and hot and cold flashes during COVID-19 battle

Khloe Kardashian revealed to the fans of famed reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she contracted the deadly coronavirus earlier this year.

The claim came in the sneak peek teaser of the show which begins with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner talking to each other. 

"We're just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloe to see if she has it or not," Kim says. "I mean, my gut tells me she does, just because she's so sick. And that really scares me for her, 'cause I can tell that she's now getting scared and that she's really nervous about it."

A self-recorded message then shows Khloe confirming that she has COVID.

"Just found out that I do have corona," she says. "I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days."

Khloe goes on to add that she suffered from vomiting, shaking and hot and cold flashes, as well as terrible headaches.

"I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache," she relays. "I wouldn't say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough."

Holding a cough back, Khloe then tells the audiences that if everyone follows precautions "we're all gonna be ok."

