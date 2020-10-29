Body language expert decodes Kate Middleton's tense demeanor at Archie's christening

Kate Middleton's body language at Archie's christening was something that raised a lot of eyebrows

Kate Middleton was at odds at the christening of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie.

The Duchess of Cambridge's tense demeanor was something that raised a lot of eyebrows at the royal event.

As deciphered by body language expert Judi James, Kate was desperate to avoid tension with Meghan Markle, as shown in royal portrait showcasing Kate and William, Charles and Camilla, Meghan's mum Doria and members of Diana's family.

Judi told The Sun, "With a very relaxed and jolly-looking Camilla down one end of this pose, Kate sits at the other looking oddly self-diminished and prim, with her arms pulled into her torso and a part-smile on her face.



"Given all the rift rumours the rather 'ready to flee' tension in her pose could be seen as awkwardness but it could also show a desire to lower her own status signals and not upstage the happy couple," Judi added.

She also said that even Prince William's body language stood out as he appeared to be pulling "a self-protective barrier pose."

The revelations were recently recorded in new royals book Battle of Brothers, penned by historian Robert Lacey.