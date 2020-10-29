Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The White Tiger’ depicts the class struggles in India: Watch trailer

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The White Tiger’ depicts the class struggles in India

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is back on screens with a spellbinding take on classism in her upcoming Netflix film, The White Tiger.

Weaving magic on screens with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav, the Quantico star’s new trailer for the film based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel is already amplifying anticipation amongst fans.

In the film, Chopra and Rao’s characters play a filthy rich couple living in Delhi with Gourav playing their driver who challenges all obstacles of an unequal and rigged system to rise above everyone else and break the shackles of enslavement.

Turning to Twitter, Chopra shared the first look of the film as she wrote: Presenting the first look trailer of #TheWhiteTiger.You believe your destiny is what was bred in you... till you find a way to break free. I'm so proud to be part of this project.”

“From writer-director Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger is an adaptation of The New York Times Bestseller & the 2008 Man Booker Prize-Winning novel by Aravind Adiga. WATCH it in select theatres December and on Netflix, January,” she added.