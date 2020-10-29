Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Jessie J’s cryptic message about ‘unhealthy’ past with Channing Tatum

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

Vocal powerhouse Jessie J appears to be shading her former flame and actor Channing Tatum in a cryptic post that indicated their past 'unhealthy' relationship.

The Price Tag singer, 32, turned to her Instagram and dropped a quote by British writer Jay Shetty about relationships and falling in love.

The quote read: “Too many of us put deadlines on love, timelines on success and then wonder why we don’t feel happy.”

“Emotions are not based on your age, it’s never too late or early, you’re exactly where you need to be,” it added.

She shared another passage on her Instagram Stories about unhealthy love and dysfunctional relationships.

“Unhealthy love is when two people expect each other to solve the others’ problems. Healthy love is when two people acknowledge and address their own problems with each other’s support,” it read.

This comes after Tatum and Jessie called it quits and confirmed their split on October 20.

More From Entertainment:

George and Amal Clooney set the record straight about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rumour

George and Amal Clooney set the record straight about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rumour
Selena Gomez warns Google CEO Sundar Pichai about misleading election ads

Selena Gomez warns Google CEO Sundar Pichai about misleading election ads
Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The White Tiger’ depicts the class struggles in India: Watch trailer

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The White Tiger’ depicts the class struggles in India: Watch trailer

Adele says she's single, shuts down romance rumours with UK rapper Skepta

Adele says she's single, shuts down romance rumours with UK rapper Skepta
Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian spark reunion buzz with recent loved-up pictures

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian spark reunion buzz with recent loved-up pictures

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski break up after two months together

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski break up after two months together
Body language expert decodes Kate Middleton's tense demeanor at Archie's christening

Body language expert decodes Kate Middleton's tense demeanor at Archie's christening
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'wonderful' speeches about US election lauded as 'civic duty'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'wonderful' speeches about US election lauded as 'civic duty'
Princess Eugenie made jaw-dropping sacrifices for Meghan Markle because of Prince Harry

Princess Eugenie made jaw-dropping sacrifices for Meghan Markle because of Prince Harry
Gwen Stefani's diamond ring cost Blake Shelton a hefty price: Find out

Gwen Stefani's diamond ring cost Blake Shelton a hefty price: Find out
Kylie Jenner admits being obsessed with having second child: 'I want more so bad'

Kylie Jenner admits being obsessed with having second child: 'I want more so bad'
'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo reveals show might end by the end of this year

'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo reveals show might end by the end of this year

Latest

view all