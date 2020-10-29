Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 29 2020
What Prince William hates about adhering to his 'royal role'

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

What Prince William hates about adhering to his 'royal role'

Despite having mastered the art of royalty, there are still a number of things that Prince William reportedly finds taxing about royalty.

Even journalist Chris Bowlby, who was taking Prince William’s interview back in 2011 for BBC Radio, felt “there was a sense of an adult trying to establish how far he could really be as normal and independent as the photocalls suggested.”

During the same interview the prince could be heard saying, “I really do want to be in control of my own life and if I don’t agree with what someone’s saying or someone’s pushing on me, then I won’t do it. I’m always open for people saying that I’m wrong, because most of the time I am, but I hate losing control.”

That is not to say though that the prince does not understand what it means to be royalty in today’s day and age. During a 2016 BBC News interview the prince spoke at length about the magnitude of his position, “To be honest, I’m going to get plenty of criticism over my lifetime and it’s something that I don’t completely ignore, but it’s not something I take completely to heart.”

“I’m concentrating very much on my role as a father, and I take my duties and my responsibilities to my family very seriously. I want to bring my children up as good people, with the idea of service and duty to others being very important. If I can’t give my time to my children too, then I worry about their future.”

At the time he concluded by saying, “If you’re not careful, duty can weigh you down an awful lot at a very early age and I think you’ve got to develop into the duty role.”

