Harry Styles leaves hand-written note for fan who offered to help

Friday Oct 30, 2020

'Treat people with kindness. All my love, Harry,' wrote Harry Styles in his note

Harry Styles is leaving his fans smitten by his considerate gestures. 

The former One Direction star left an endearing thank-you note for a fan named Theodora who opened the doors of her house while Harry's car got repaired.

Theodora took to Twitter to reveal what the note said, "Theadora, my car broke down on your street and your dad’s friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea."

“I’m devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting soon. Treat people with kindness. All my love, Harry," the note added.

“P.S. I fed the fish,” he added, with one photo showing the Watermelon Sugar singer sprinkling food into a fish tank.

Reacting to the encounter, Harry's fans had the most doting response.

“LITERALLY THE CUTEST THING EVER.. I CRIED A LITTLE WHEN I FOUND OUT AND I WILL CRY AGAIN,” a person on Twitter commented.

Another one noted, “Imagine being quarantined since March and you run to the grocery store and miss Harry Styles? I don’t even have the WORDS.”

