Ariana Grande asks fans to 'vote for Joe Biden' in US election 2020

Friday Oct 30, 2020

Ariana Grande formally endorsed US presidential candidate Joe Biden in her recent Instagram post.

A number of eminent celebrities and notable personalities have been taking to their social media to appeal to Americans to be a part of the November 3 polls.

Ariana did the same, while asking her fans about their favourite look from her new presidential song Positions.

Uploading a mirror selfie, Ariana wrote, "what’s your favorite look from the positions video ? styled by @mimicuttrell lmk and vote for Biden."

Joe Biden, running for president from the Democrat ticket, has the support of a plethora of Hollywood stars.

These include the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and more.

