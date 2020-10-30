Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 30 2020
Scarlett Johansson on the reality of story-telling in a ‘male-dominated industry’

Friday Oct 30, 2020

Hollywood’s Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson is having trouble trying to get her Cate Shortland directional off the ground, especially in light of Covid-19. 

Plus, to make matters worse, another curve ball is being thrown at the female-led film market and it is the toxic nature of male-dominance that is raging rampant in Hollywood's inner fold.

"I don't want to candy-coat anything,” Johansson admitted during her interview with Marie Claire. Mostly "because it's a challenge in a male-dominated industry to tell a woman's story from the perspective of a female director and focus on the heart of something that is inherently female."

"I'd been talking to [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige...about it, and our fellow producers, just trying to understand what the landscape was,” the actress told the leading daily.

"We're all eager to get the movie out, but more important than anything, everybody wants the experience to feel safe, to have people be able to really feel confident about sitting in an enclosed theater."

