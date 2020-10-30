Ertugrul's Gunalp sends prayers to the victims of earthquake in Turkey's Izmir

Turkish actor Engin Öztürk on Friday sent prayers to the victims of earthquake that shook parts of Turkey.

Engin rose to international fame for his spectacular performance in popular TV series “Dirilis:Ertugrul”.



Taking to Instagram, the actor reacted to the news about the earthquake that destroyed several buildings in Izmir.

According to Reuters, strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir and a government minister said people were trapped in rubble.



Engin played the role of a Saljuk warrior Gunalp in the season 4 of the historical series.



Engin’s Instagram following has increased to over a million fans after the drama became popular in Pakistan, India and several other countries.

He has also featured in Turkish TV series “Protector”.

