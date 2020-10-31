Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 31 2020
Lil Wayne shocks fans after endorsing Donald Trump in US election 2020

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

Lil Wayne had a 'great meeting' with President Trump on Thursday in Miami

Famed American rapper Lil Wayne officially informed US president Donald Trump ahead of the US election 2020.

The 30-year-old rapper had a “great meeting” with President Trump on Thursday in Miami where both of them discussed the future of black Americans, with respect to the Platinum Plan.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus,” Wayne wrote on Twitter. “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

The Gucci Gang rapper believes that this new reform will change the game for black Americans and would “give the community real ownership.”

Other famous rappers like Ice Cube and Lil Pump have also been very vocal about the Platinum Plan and openly swear allegiance to Trump in the forthcoming elections.

