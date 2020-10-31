Matthew McConaughey was told ‘no, thank you’ by Marvel after offering to play Hulk

American actor Matthew McConaughey has reached the top of the industry but his journey was filled with quite some challenges and rejections.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days stars, 50, opened up about being rejected by Marvel when he expressed his interest about playing Hulk.

During an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, McConaughey said that he had always been a massive fan of the green superhero and had wanted to offer his services to Marvel Studios but was told, “no, thank you.”

The role ended up going to Mark Ruffalo who replaced Edward Norton.

McConaughey had also revealed earlier this year that he had auditioned for the role of Jack Dawson in Titanic but that too couldn’t be a success.

"The audition went really well. Well enough where, when I was left, I was being slapped on the back. Well enough where you go outside and call your agent and say, 'Oh, I nailed it,’” he said.