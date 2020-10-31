Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 31 2020
By
Web Desk

Matthew McConaughey was told ‘no, thank you’ by Marvel after offering to play Hulk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

American actor Matthew McConaughey has reached the top of the industry but his journey was filled with quite some challenges and rejections.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days stars, 50, opened up about being rejected by Marvel when he expressed his interest about playing Hulk.

During an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, McConaughey said that he had always been a massive fan of the green superhero and had wanted to offer his services to Marvel Studios but was told, “no, thank you.”

The role ended up going to Mark Ruffalo who replaced Edward Norton.

McConaughey had also revealed earlier this year that he had auditioned for the role of Jack Dawson in Titanic but that too couldn’t be a success.

"The audition went really well. Well enough where, when I was left, I was being slapped on the back. Well enough where you go outside and call your agent and say, 'Oh, I nailed it,’” he said. 

More From Entertainment:

Famous Turkish chef, Burak Ozdemir arrives in Pakistan

Famous Turkish chef, Burak Ozdemir arrives in Pakistan
Halsey 'fears for life' as she obtains restraining order against obsessive stalker

Halsey 'fears for life' as she obtains restraining order against obsessive stalker
Lori Loughlin reports to prison to serve two-month sentence in college scandal

Lori Loughlin reports to prison to serve two-month sentence in college scandal
Bella Hadid wins hearts with her impressive move ahead of US election

Bella Hadid wins hearts with her impressive move ahead of US election
Brad Pitt's ex Nicole Poturalski teases fans with new post

Brad Pitt's ex Nicole Poturalski teases fans with new post
Fatima Sana Shaikh exposes Bollywood as she shares a horrific incident of her life

Fatima Sana Shaikh exposes Bollywood as she shares a horrific incident of her life
John Green in awe of Sanjana Sanghi after watching ‘Dil Bechara’

John Green in awe of Sanjana Sanghi after watching ‘Dil Bechara’
Justin Bieber pays homage to 'Rocky' during a latest video shoot

Justin Bieber pays homage to 'Rocky' during a latest video shoot
Lil Wayne shocks fans after endorsing Donald Trump in US election 2020

Lil Wayne shocks fans after endorsing Donald Trump in US election 2020
Prince Philip to vote for Joe Biden if given a chance?

Prince Philip to vote for Joe Biden if given a chance?
Kourtney Kardashian might be reluctant to get back together with Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian might be reluctant to get back together with Scott Disick

Latest

view all