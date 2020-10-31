Khloe Kardashian says co-parenting with Tristan Thompson is hard but ‘pays off’

Khloe Kardashian’s journey co-parenting True with Tristen Thompson is a tumultuous road all on its own. Even with her daughter being at the forefront of it all, Khloe admits sharing a child with an ex is a “challenge.” However, at the same time it is something that “pays off” in the end.

The reality TV star opened up about the tumultuous co-parenting journey, during her interview on The Ellen Show and explained that “It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.”

The reason why Khloe finds it to so daunting is “Because you have your own personal feelings, but when you can put those aside and you just put your child first — it sounds great when you’re all in love and everything, [yet] when you go through something, it’s such a challenge.” Yet, despite it all there is usually no other option left, “But to do it.”

Khloe went on to tell the TV show host, “I know how good I feel about myself. You put your kids first. It’s hard sometimes, but it pays off.”

Khloe concluded with a sweet parting note and added how, when, “You put your kids first and it’s hard sometimes, but it pays off. They’re happy, beautiful children.”