Saturday Oct 31 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal snub that 'enraged' the duke

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were getting some cold vibes from the world as well as the British royal family members after they made the announcement of stepping down as senior members of the family. 

And as the two wrapped up their final royal engagements, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were quite irked by the icy attitude they were shown by some of their closest family members.

Royal biographer and historian Robert Lacey reveals that Prince Harry was enraged after seeing that he and Meghan were 'shunned aside' at the Commonwealth Day Service in March this year.

Prince Harry was upset and angry when he was told that he and Meghan would not take part in the procession at the Commonwealth Day Service, as claimed by Lacey. The procession holds a lot of importance to the royal family and is a sentimental event. The senior members of the royal family follow the Queen through the aisle of Westminster Abbey before the start of the service.

Kate Middleton and Prince William on the other hand, were scheduled to wait for Queen Elizabeth’s arrival and walk behind her to their seats, instead of walking after with the aides.

"When Harry heard that he and Meghan were to be so graphically shunted aside on this final appearance, he was furious.

"The subservience of a ‘spare’ – one of the basic reasons for this very sad parting of the ways – could not have been more strikingly illustrated," wrote Lacey

Prince William proved to be a responsible brother and member of the family when he decided to not fuel the fire and entered with Kate right after Prince Harry and Meghan’s appearance.

Mr Lacey wrote: “The phone lines had hummed over the preceding weekend (the service was on a Monday afternoon) – and fortunately Prince William had more sense than his underlings."

"He and Kate would be quite happy, he declared, to skip the procession and to take their places without ceremony in the congregation alongside Harry and Uncle Edward.”

Talking about Meghan and Prince Harry, the royal expert revealed: "The decision had been made without their consultation, and they were informed long after the two thousand orders of service had been printed for guests, with their names notably absent.

"This year it would just be the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales, and the Duchess of Cornwall walking through the Abbey with the monarch. It felt intentional."

