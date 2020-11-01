Can't connect right now! retry
Justin Bieber ‘done’ with neck tattoos: ‘that’s a Hailey request'

Hailey Bieber has finally persuaded Justin Bieber against getting anymore neck tattoos and the Baby singer seems happy to oblige.

The singer announced his future plans during his YouTube special documentary titled, Justin Bieber: Next Chapter and even spilled the beans on his future plans, as well as past suicide ideations and even his former depressive struggles.

The last tat Justin got was a rose neck piece back in September, all because, "I think the thorns symbolize the rough spots in my life. The flower is such a representation of beauty.”

Despite now giving up on the prospects now, the Lonely singer is still open to getting something on his back since its “still pretty open.”

Bieber intends to save that space for the faces of his future kids. "My back is still pretty open, and I don't have kids yet. So, I'm thinking of getting their portraits on my back."


