Ellen DeGeneres’s ‘superhero’ costume backfires as internet calls her a ‘supervillain’

Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘superhero’ costume backfires as internet calls her a ‘supervillain’

Ellen DeGeneres is certainly not having the smoothest year as her Halloween costume backfired after she recently settled her toxic workplace scandal.

The talk show host shared a clip on Twitter of her donning a superhero costume in an attempt to honour the first responders and healthcare workers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

"My costume this year is inspired by the real superheroes of 2020,” she wrote alongside the video of her wearing a nurse outfit with a cape and a ‘superman’ emblem in the middle.

However, the move did not sit well with social media users who pointed their guns at the talk show host and called her a “supervillain” instead of a “superhero.”

One user asked: "Who are the real superheroes? People who treat their staff well?"