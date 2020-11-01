Sofia Richie shares dazzling throwback photo as her ex Scott Disick enjoys Halloween with Amelia Hamlin

Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 01 2020
Sunday Nov 01, 2020

US model and fashion designer Sofia Richie delighted her fans with dazzling throwback photo when she was dating her ex Scott Disick, who reportedly enjoyed Halloween with Kardashian family and other friends including actress Amelia Hamlin.

Sofia Richie seems missing her ex Scott this Halloween as she shared her dazzling throwback photo from last year.

Taking to Instagram, Sofia shared her photo and captioned it, “Last year’s sleeping beauty”.

Last year’s sleeping beauty

In her previous Instagram post, Sofia, 22 posted an adorable photo with her dog Hershula, the pet she shared with her ex Scott Disick.

my girl @prettylittlething #pltgotyou #ad

Sofia began dating Disick in May of 2017, and they broke up earlier this year in May, making the split official over the summer.

They sparked rumors of reconciliation back in July, when they celebrated Independence Day together.

Meanwhile, Scott, who has sparked rekindle speculations with the mother of his three children Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed Halloween with 19-year-old actress Amelia Hamlin and Kardashian family in Los Angeles.

Scott Disick, 37, and Amelia were seen arriving at the Halloween bash together on Saturday evening.

