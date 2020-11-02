Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Nov 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew, desperate for royal return, meets Queen Elizabeth 'secretly'

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 02, 2020

Queen Elizabeth II secretly held a meeting with her son and one of the most contentious members of the British royal family, Prince Andrew 

According to a report by The Sun, the Duke of York, 60, is plotting a comeback to his royal life by rebuilding his tarnished reputation after it was reported that he had links with late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his girlfriend and procurer Ghislaine Maxwell.

An insider spilled the details about Andrew's meeting with the monarch, as they said: “This looked like a deliberate attempt not to be seen."

That being said, earlier reports by the Mirror claimed that Andrew's brother Prince Charles and nephew Prince William are united against him getting his royal status and duties back.

Palace sources were cited by the outlet as saying that there are "zero chances" of the duke returning.

"There is no way of him ever returning to front-line duties, and he will remain very much on the outside," said the source.

“Whatever [Andrew] may think his future looks like, he should be under no illusion that view is not shared by the people who actually make the decisions within the family," they added. 

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp loses libel case against NGN newspapers over 'wife beater' claims

Johnny Depp loses libel case against NGN newspapers over 'wife beater' claims
Prince Charles's popularity to soar once he takes over throne from Queen Elizabeth

Prince Charles's popularity to soar once he takes over throne from Queen Elizabeth
Prince Charles and Camilla's affair left Harry and William 'deeply affected'

Prince Charles and Camilla's affair left Harry and William 'deeply affected'

Sharmila Farooqi stuns in spooky Halloween look

Sharmila Farooqi stuns in spooky Halloween look
Prince Charles could take up 'King Philip' as his regnal name

Prince Charles could take up 'King Philip' as his regnal name
Taylor Swift is now free to re-record her old music legally

Taylor Swift is now free to re-record her old music legally

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick turn into Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt for Halloween

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick turn into Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt for Halloween
Sania Mirza shares adorable video of Shoaib Malik out on a stroll with son Izhaan

Sania Mirza shares adorable video of Shoaib Malik out on a stroll with son Izhaan
Prince William, Kate were 'unhappy' about Harry and Meghan 'overshadowing' them

Prince William, Kate were 'unhappy' about Harry and Meghan 'overshadowing' them
Johnny Depp awaits ruling in sensational libel case over 'wife beater' claims

Johnny Depp awaits ruling in sensational libel case over 'wife beater' claims
'American Idol' star Nikki McKibbin passes away at the age of 42

'American Idol' star Nikki McKibbin passes away at the age of 42
Megan Fox rebukes ex Brian Austin Green for making her look like an absent mother

Megan Fox rebukes ex Brian Austin Green for making her look like an absent mother

Latest

view all