Monday Nov 02 2020
Kylie Jenner stings fans with her new look at Kendall's birthday party

Kylie Jenner flaunted her beauty in a green outfit as she posed for pictures on her way to the star-studded event of her sister Kendall's birthday on Saturday night.

Kylie Jenner captured attention as she showed off her curves in a snake-print bodysuit for the glitzy Halloween-themed bash. She transformed into a snake to make her presence felt on Kendall's 25th birthday.

The makeup mogul also wore a very dark eye-makeup and a touch of face paint. 

Animal-Print design seems to be her favourite as she shared a stunning snap last month to show off her gorgeous look.

Kendall Jenner turns 25 on November 3, so, on Halloween, she threw a giant party in the middle of a pandemic that is currently experiencing a record surge in COVID-19 cases.

The star-studded party was reportedly attended by Hailey Bieber, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Scott Disick, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Jaden Smith, Paris Hilton, Justine Skye, Quavo, Winnie Harlow, Justin Bieber, and more, was at Harriet's Rooftop at Hotel 1 in West Hollywood.

