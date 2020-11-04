Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 04 2020
Bella Hadid 'proud' of mom Yolanda Hadid for voting for the first time in US election 2020

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

'I am so proud of her!!!' Bella Hadid said of her mom Yolanda Hadid 

Bella Hadid is gushing over her mother Yolanda Hadid after taking her to vote for the first time ever in US election 2020. 

“Took my mama to vote for the first time today!!!” Bella wrote on Tuesday. "She became an American citizen just recently and this year she was so determined to get out and vote.”

“I am so proud of her!!! Wearing our best Blues!!!!!” the 24-year-old supermodel added.

In the photo Bella and Yolanda can be seen donning 'I Voted' stickers, as well as black 'I am a voter' face masks.

Yolanda, who was born in the Netherlands, became an American citizen in 2013.

Meanwhile, Bella has been vocal in her support for Joe Biden and has even encouraged her millions of followers to get out and vote.

