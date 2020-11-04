Lady Gaga’s dad shows support for Trump, ignoring his insult aimed at singer

Vocal powerhouse Lady Gaga has been supporting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden since a while now.



However, not everyone related to her is following the same political path. The Poker Face crooner’s father Joe Germanotta supported Donald Trump in the US election, despite the president making disparaging comments about his daughter.

Germanotta turned to his social media with a tweet endorsing the Republican president as he simply wrote: "@realDonaldTrump 2020.”

"You may have noticed my political and spiritual beliefs are different. liberty and freedom of choice would not be political,” he went on to add.

On Monday, Trump had fired shots at Gaga as he said during his Avoca, Pennsylvania rally: "Now he's got Lady Gaga. Lady Gaga — is not too good. I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories about Lady Gaga."

Gaga had recently joined Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris during their campaign rally at Pittsburgh where she gave an impassioned speech in favour of the former vice president.