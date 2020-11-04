Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard spotted with 'ex-boyfriend' after Johnny Depp loses case in UK

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

Amber Heard received backlash from Johnny Depp fans after the latter lost his libel London.

She was criticized by Depp fans on social media websites as they called the ruling unfair and accused Amber of domestic abuse.

A day after the court accepted a British tabloid's claim that Depp is a 'wife-beater',  "The Aquaman" star set tongues wagging by sharing a picture with Brandon McCulloch. 

Following her divorce with Depp, reports had linked Amber to musician Brandon after the two were seen together .

Taking to Instagram, Amber shared a picture with Brandon announcing that they had cast their votes in the US presidential election.

The pair wore face masks as coronavirus preventive measures as they posed for a selfie.

In 2016, while citing Brandon's friends, multiple reports said the actress was using him to “rile Johnny up.”

Reacting to the reports, Brandon had cleared the air about his relationship with Amber Heard. "

“I’ve been friends with Amber for 12+ years! We’ve had many lunches and will likely have more,” he had tweeted.

Amber's new picture with Brandon has certainly raised a few eyebrows since it was posted a day after Johnny Depp lost the case.

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt's ex-girlfriend Nicole Poturalski looks devastated in new post after split

Brad Pitt's ex-girlfriend Nicole Poturalski looks devastated in new post after split
How Prince Charles and Camilla avoid risk of poisoning?

How Prince Charles and Camilla avoid risk of poisoning?

Courteney Cox approves of joke directed at Jennifer Aniston's unfavourite rapper

Courteney Cox approves of joke directed at Jennifer Aniston's unfavourite rapper
Prince Philip lacked the energy required to intervene in Megxit: report

Prince Philip lacked the energy required to intervene in Megxit: report
Britney Spears tells worried fans 'I'm fine'

Britney Spears tells worried fans 'I'm fine'
Meghan Markle warned court evidence ‘could change everything’ come January: report

Meghan Markle warned court evidence ‘could change everything’ come January: report
Anti-Trump protesters roar Demi Lovato’s ‘Commander In Chief’ outside White House

Anti-Trump protesters roar Demi Lovato’s ‘Commander In Chief’ outside White House
Kendall Jenner stuns in birthday pictures with Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner stuns in birthday pictures with Hailey Bieber

Kourtney Kardashian invites trouble with her contentious post

Kourtney Kardashian invites trouble with her contentious post
Ireland Baldwin bashes Trump supporters: ‘you're not a man’

Ireland Baldwin bashes Trump supporters: ‘you're not a man’
John Legend intends to keep kids ‘very involved’ in the government

John Legend intends to keep kids ‘very involved’ in the government
Chrissy Teigen refuses to ‘shower off’ her hug from Kamala Harris

Chrissy Teigen refuses to ‘shower off’ her hug from Kamala Harris

Latest

view all