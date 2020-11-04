Amber Heard spotted with 'ex-boyfriend' after Johnny Depp loses case in UK

Amber Heard received backlash from Johnny Depp fans after the latter lost his libel London.

She was criticized by Depp fans on social media websites as they called the ruling unfair and accused Amber of domestic abuse.

A day after the court accepted a British tabloid's claim that Depp is a 'wife-beater', "The Aquaman" star set tongues wagging by sharing a picture with Brandon McCulloch.

Following her divorce with Depp, reports had linked Amber to musician Brandon after the two were seen together .

Taking to Instagram, Amber shared a picture with Brandon announcing that they had cast their votes in the US presidential election.

The pair wore face masks as coronavirus preventive measures as they posed for a selfie.

In 2016, while citing Brandon's friends, multiple reports said the actress was using him to “rile Johnny up.”

Reacting to the reports, Brandon had cleared the air about his relationship with Amber Heard. "

“I’ve been friends with Amber for 12+ years! We’ve had many lunches and will likely have more,” he had tweeted.

Amber's new picture with Brandon has certainly raised a few eyebrows since it was posted a day after Johnny Depp lost the case.