Prince Andrew's 'long-term' plan for royal return set in motion by his 'inner circle'

British royal family's controversial member, Prince Andrew has let go of his royal duties ever since he got embroiled in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal



However, royal experts Chris Ship and Lizzie Robinson of the Royal Rota podcast have claimed that the Duke of York’s inner circle is planning for his return through a long-term method.

“I had a conversation with somebody very close to Prince Andrew. I get the impression they have got this long-term plan,” said Ship.

"In order for that to happen, for example, there would have to be, as they put it, a resolution of the legal process. Total exoneration on his part and his side of the story properly given,” he continued.

"Although I'm sure they'll think twice about what kind of interview he should do next time. Then, as they put it, a 're-framing of his duties'. I kind of think it's probably a bit too early for that given that Ghislaine Maxwell hasn't even had her trial yet,” he went on to say.

"Also given that the FBI and Prince Andrew, as far as we know, still haven't spoken. It is, I thought, perhaps not that right move to make at the moment. To talk about Andrew coming back to royal duties when this thing is still very much in the centre of the storm,” he added.

Robinson joined in and said: “Interesting that they say they want there to be a resolution. There seems to be this stalemate - the FBI want to talk to him, his team claim that he's happy to talk to them.”

"How those conversations happen, is that where the sticking blockers come?" she added.

"But until that conversation happens this isn't going to go away for him. I think there's absolutely no way that him, his circle or the Queen could consider staging a comeback,” she said.