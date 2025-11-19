 
Khloe Kardashian reveals painful thing Lamar Odom did during marriage

Khloe Kardashian recalled sobbing when Lamar Odom did THIS

November 19, 2025

Khloe Kardashian reveals painful reason for not journaling anymore
Khloe Kardashian reveals painful reason for not journaling anymore

Khloé Kardashian revealed a painful reason for not journaling anymore.

On the November 19 episode of her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, the reality star revealed that her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, burned dozens of journals detailing her experiences over years.

Odom was "going through it" and "having a tough time" and got "incredibly paranoid," Kardashian claimed.

She said he "was reading them and just was convinced that I was taking notes and sending them to the government or something crazy," she recalled. "And he threw all of them into a fire in front of me."

"I remember sobbing," she continued. "It was years of my life in these journals, and they meant so much to me."

Since then, she hasn’t journaled again, because it was "taken away in a f---ing blink, and what was the point?"

"I do hate that I don't do it anymore, but I also think there's a piece of me that doesn't want to ever risk that that could happen again," she continued. "It's more — I'm not gonna say traumatic — but I just don't wanna open that up again."

The pair were married in 2009 and separated in 2013, before getting divorced in 2016.

Khloe last faced her ex-husband in February to return some of his possessions that she still had. The two talked things over in an episode of The Kardashians, with Khloe noting that she felt "relieved" and Odom saying he felt like a "100 pounds" was lifted from his chest.

