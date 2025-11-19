 
Amanda Seyfried drops stars' names she wants in 'Mamma Mia 3'

Amanda Seyfried pitches the idea, as there have been talks about 'Mamma Mia 3' making

November 19, 2025

Amanda Seyfried calls for Sydney Sweeney & Sabrina Carpenter in Mamma Mia 3
Amanda Seyfried calls for Sydney Sweeney & Sabrina Carpenter in 'Mamma Mia 3'

Amanda Seyfried, a star of the Mamma Mia! franchise, is seeking a third installment, in which she wants Sydney Sweeney and Sabrina Carpenter to star.

“Maybe I’m just naive, but I’m pretty sure ‘Mamma Mia 3’ is a done deal," the star tells ET on the status of the third installment.

Previously, some fans suggested that, if she signs on for the movie, Sabrina might play Amanda's character, Sophie's future daughter.

However, the actress did not believe this. Instead, she says the pop icon may play a different role.

“I love portraying a mom, so I would love to see Sophie with her kids,” she previously said. “Maybe she has a cousin she hasn’t seen in a while, and that could be Sabrina Carpenter."

"And then Sydney Sweeney could show up. There’s a bunch of girls that really want to be a part of it, and I’m all for it," Amanda noted.

“I just know the three dads are going to come back, and we still won’t know who the dad is because it doesn’t matter. Meryl [Streep] is a ghost, obviously, so she’ll be around."

"And Julie [Walters] and Christine [Baranski] will be back singing and looking hot, and we’re all going to be somewhere tropical. And ABBA will be playing.”

It is worth noting that there has been no official announcement for Mamma Mia! 3. But producer Judy Craymer shared earlier that there is a script.

