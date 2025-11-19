Dolly Parton breaks the silence on her health amid concerns

Dolly Parton shares video message about health update

Fans are worried about Dolly Parton's health after she did not attend an honourary ceremony for her Dollywood theme park.



But in a recent social media post, the pop icon assured her fans with an update on her health.

"I sure wish I could be with you in person today, but you probably heard that I’ve been dealing with a few health challenges this fall and my doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while."

"And I’m truly sorry I can’t be there. I sure wanted to take the change to say thank you for this incredible honor," she says in a video message on Instagram.

It is worth noting that the event in question was the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Orlando, Fla.

Regarding the honour for her park, Dolly adds, "When I come in with one of my big ideas and dreams, and somehow the amazing team at Dollywood finds a way to make those dreams come true" for her and the local economy."

She continues, "I still remember when I had the big idea for Dollywood. I dreamed of a place right here in the Smoky Mountains where my family could perform."

"Where we could provide steady work for the good people in our community — and where families could come and laugh, play, and have fun."

"So, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for this honor, from me and from everyone who makes Dollywood what it is," and, "Remember that I will always love you," Dolly concludes.