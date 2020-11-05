Can't connect right now! retry
The Queen dubbed bigger ‘priority’ during Prince William’s covid-19 battle: report

Despite Queen Elizabeth being utterly distraught and worried over her grandson’s health, she was forced to quarantine away, all because she was dubbed of greater priority as compared to Prince William.

A source touched upon the palace’s decision to prioritize the Queen’s health during the pandemic and they were even quoted telling Vanity Fair, “The priority was keeping Her Majesty shielded and safe, which was thankfully what happened.”

However, her attention was always diverted towards her grandson despite being moved to Windsor Caslte. “But of course the Queen was worried for Charles and William and relieved that they suffered only minor symptoms.”

