Thursday Nov 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can never truly lose royal links: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s position within the royal fold is one that cannot easily be swept under the rug, even if the Queen does go through with her decision to strip the duo of their official titles.

Despite the controversial nature of this decision, the end decision is Queen Elizabeth’s to make, and royal biographer Sean Smith believes she will do no such thing.

He was quoted telling Express UK, “Harry will remain the Duke of Sussex, I don’t think there is any doubt of that. Because when Prince Charles becomes King he will be the son of the King. And he will, they both will, be back for ceremonial things in this country.”

Mr Smith was rather adamant upon his claim and believed the Sussex's could never be stripped of their official titles, even if it all doesn’t “matter” as much to them.

During the course of his interview, Mr Smith took the time to first, and foremost, question the palace’s desire to award titles in the first place.

He was quoted saying, “All that sort of title stuff is ridiculous anyway. The sooner we ditch it the better.” After all, “I don’t call them the Duke and Sussex at all. To me, they are Harry and Meghan. In the same way that I never refer to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, they are William and Kate.”

