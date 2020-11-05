Can't connect right now! retry
Scott Disick looks dashing with his ex Kourtney Kardashian in new post

Kourtney Kardashian seemingly teased Scott Disick's new girlfriends as she shared a stunning throwback photo of herself with her ex beau.

The photo, which seems to have been taken during their early dating years, Kourtney sizzles in a figure-hugging red attire whilst Scott looks dashing in a black outfit.

The post comes after her baby daddy Scott Disick is seen dating with new girls following the end of his three-year relationship with Sofia Richie.

The reality star seems to tease Scott's new girlfriends as as she shared a stunning photo of herself and her ex to Instagram.

The reality TV couple, who share three children but never married, looked extremely youthful in the snap.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star began dating Scott when she was 27 years old and he was 23. The couple remained together from 2006 to 2015. During their rocky relationship, the duo welcomed three children together, Mason, 10, Penelope, eight, and Reign, five.

Despite their split, the duo have a good relationship and continue to happily co-parent.

Most recently, the pair travelled together to the Caribbean to celebrate Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday. Fans recently went wild as Scott shared a picture of him and Kourtney together at sunset and captioned it "Working on my night moves".

Kourtney also shared several selfies of her and Scott during the holiday, which prompted their friends and sister Khloe to comment. Whilst True's mum shared several red heart emojis, close friend Simon Huck wrote: "This," followed by two hearts.

