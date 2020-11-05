Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Nov 05 2020
Author of 'Meghan Misunderstood' expresses his views about Duchess of Sussex in latest interview

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

Celebrity Biographer Sean Smith thinks he would love to see Meghan Markle go into US politics.

Smith is the author of "Meghan Misunderstood", a book about the former American actress who married into British royal family.

Talking to Express UK, the author said Meghan could easily follow in the footsteps of Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris.

The cover of new book on Meghan Markle 

“I think she has the intelligence and she articulates feelings that many people feel very very well," he was quoted as saying.

Asked whether Meghan could ever run as Presidential candidate, Smith said,"I don't see why not, but one thing at a time".

He added, “It is not unusual for actors to go into politics; all know who they are, Ronald Reagan, Schwarzenegger, Clint Eastwood.

Answering another question he said Meghan Markle shouldn't be diminished because she’s an actor.  

