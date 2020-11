The trailer for the new episode of "Kurulus:Osman" has left fans excited days before it is aired.

Mehmet Bozdag, the producer of the historical series on Thursday shared the trailer for the upcoming episode.

The trailer shows a new battle between Osman and his Byzantine enemies who are seen burning the flag of Kayi tribe.

It also shows the protagonist unleashing his anger on his allies as Bamsi attempts to hold him back.