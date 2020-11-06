Can't connect right now! retry
Princess Diana's 'graphic' eating disorder in 'The Crown' gets flagged by Netflix

'The Crown' makers have put out viewer discretion warnings at the beginnng of all 10 episodes of season four

Online streaming giant Netflix has issued a warning over scenes depicting Princess Diana's shocking eating disorder in The Crown.

The depiction of the late royal's bulimia in the show is so graphic that Neflix end up issuing warnings before the start of every episode. 

In the show, Princess Diana, played by Emma Corrin can be seen developing an eating disordrer after getting engaged to Prince Charles.

She can then be seen vomiting unexpectedly after her marriage falls to pieces.

The Crown makers have decided to put out viewer discretion warnings at the beginnng of all 10 episodes of its fourth season.

"The following episodes includes scenes of an eating disorder which some viewers may find troubling. Viewer discretion is required," the warning reads.

A TV insider told the newspaper, "This is an unprecedented move by the creators of the drama. After all, it has previously featured scenes of war, a suicide bid, and will even include a terrorist attack in the new series.

"But they have never chosen to issue a warning over these potentially disturbing images. It’s a reflection of how explicit the imagery is and how sensitively they are treating it."

A Netflix spokesman told Mirror Online: "The Crown producers worked closely with the eating disorder charity, BEAT, to ensure that their portrayal of Princess Diana’s bulimia was both ­accurate to the disorder and sensitively handled, and when viewers watch the series on Netflix they will see warning cards at the beginning of the episodes giving details of how to seek help if required."

