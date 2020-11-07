Can't connect right now! retry
Chris Evans slams Republican supporters after Donald Trump's explosive White House speech

Chris Evans created chaos with a controversial comment directed at the ‘Red’ party on Thursday

Donald Trump angered a large number of celebrities after he alleged Democrat candidate Joe Biden to have rigged the US 2020 election. 

Trump’s very bold speech sent a wave of protest amongst Biden’s supporters who were ready to swore allegiance to their candidate’s honesty and integrity.

Amongst the celebrities, Chris Evans was quick to mock the sanity of the speech’s content. The actor in no time, shared a tweet on his handle and criticized Trump’s supporters.

“Wow. Hey Republicans, are you listening to this come-to-life toilet spew complete lies about the integrity of our democratic process?” wrote the 39-year-old actor.

Chris created a chaos with this controversial comment directed at the ‘Red’ party on Thursday. Fans however, congratulated him over the enthusiasm and praised his wit. Referring to Donald Trump, one user wrote: “YOU. TELL. THEM. CHRIS.”

Chris Evans has been actively influencing voters to take a stand for the nation and vote for their trusted candidate. The actor has also developed a website and an app that can help people make educate choices.

