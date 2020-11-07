Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Nov 07 2020
Royal fans in shock over Queen Elizabeth's whopping amount spent on Christmas gifts every year

Saturday Nov 07, 2020

The total amount that Queen Elizabeth spends on gifts has royal fans in shock

Queen Elizabeth makes sure to splurge endlessly on Christmas gifts that she gives out to royal family members every year.

These gifts, as revealed by The Sun, come at a hefty price tag of around $40,000! Which roughly amounts to £30,000!

The total amount that the monarch spends has royal fans in shock. 

A royal aide told the outlet, "The presents are usually a book token, or a small piece of china from the palace gift shop, and most years she gives them a small Christmas pudding in a box as well."

Moreover, the Queen makes sure that the gifts are received by her staff and family in the most special way.

As per the aide, everyone is directed by the Deputy Master of the Household to gather in one of Buckingham Palace's grand state rooms.

"Here they line up to receive a wrapped gift from the Queen, and she says a few words to each of them— usually something like, 'Thank you so much for all your help during the year,' followed by 'Happy Christmas,'" the aide said.

"If the staff are not able to be there on the specified days—they may be a ghillie working at Balmoral for example—the Household makes sure they are sent to them, along with a card from HM," the insider shared.

