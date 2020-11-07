Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Nov 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Philip’s secret to 'living long' unveiled: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 07, 2020

Prince Philip’s secret to 'living long' unveiled: report

After devoting nearly 60+ years of his life to the crown, Prince Philip is kicking back and enjoying the fruits of his labor in retirement.

His decision to now “live the high life” has sparked an interesting debate, one that has royal experts inquisitively baffled and excited.

During their conversations on the Royally Obsessed podcast, hosts, Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito touched upon this long held secret to Prince Philip’s vitality and even expressed their amazement over his advanced age.

Ms. Seward began the entire conversation when she touched upon on the prince's up-and-coming age and admitted how surprising its all been for many, "The Queen’s husband is 99 years old. He is going to be 100 next year which is unbelievable.”

Ms. Seward also added how, “There is something about the Royal Family" that makes them increasingly fascinating. "They seem to live a long time," and the key to it all seems to lie in the way they are treated once a certain age hits. 

As Seward explains, “The wonderful thing about being royal I think is that when you are old you are really looked after." Yet there is also a downside to this "high life."

While the older generation is pampered like no other, the younger get handed the short end of the stick. Even Seward and Fiorito agree, “All of it is great when you are older but very restrictive when you are younger."

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth ‘blamed’ Princess Diana’s bulimia for her failed marriage: report

Queen Elizabeth ‘blamed’ Princess Diana’s bulimia for her failed marriage: report
Meghan Markle endorses Social Media Kindness Day as she continues to get trolled

Meghan Markle endorses Social Media Kindness Day as she continues to get trolled
Prince Harry ‘desperately waiting’ to go to UK to reunite with Queen and Prince Philip

Prince Harry ‘desperately waiting’ to go to UK to reunite with Queen and Prince Philip
Beyoncé cancels 2021 tour plans owing to Covid-19

Beyoncé cancels 2021 tour plans owing to Covid-19
Priyanka Chopra was skeptical about marriage until Nick Jonas came along

Priyanka Chopra was skeptical about marriage until Nick Jonas came along
Mohamed Hadid, Gigi and Bella’s dad, is ‘too broke’ to demolish $50mn mansion

Mohamed Hadid, Gigi and Bella’s dad, is ‘too broke’ to demolish $50mn mansion

Princess Diana ‘hated’ Prince Philip: ‘She thought he wanted her out of the way’

Princess Diana ‘hated’ Prince Philip: ‘She thought he wanted her out of the way’
Hilaria Baldwin is ‘pretty much’ done expanding her family

Hilaria Baldwin is ‘pretty much’ done expanding her family
‘Beach please’: Sania Mirza shares stunning picture with Shoaib Malik on shore

‘Beach please’: Sania Mirza shares stunning picture with Shoaib Malik on shore
Joe Biden and Donald Trump face off in hilarious 'Endgame' inspired viral video

Joe Biden and Donald Trump face off in hilarious 'Endgame' inspired viral video
‘Meghan Markle hangs on to Harry because he’s her entrée’: Ingrid Seward

‘Meghan Markle hangs on to Harry because he’s her entrée’: Ingrid Seward

Duchess Camilla’s family has safety fears over Prince Charles’s ascension: report

Duchess Camilla’s family has safety fears over Prince Charles’s ascension: report

Latest

view all