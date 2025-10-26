 
'Hocus Pocus' star gets honest about new franchise movie

The star plays a child character in the original film 'Hocus Pocus'

Geo News Digital Desk
October 26, 2025

Thora Birch gets candid about Hocus Pocus 3
Thora Birch gets candid about 'Hocus Pocus 3'

Hocus Pocus 3 has been officially announced, and Thora Birch, who plays Dani Dennison in the first film, expresses her interest in starring in it.

In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, she says, "Yeah, I’d like to know what they land on for how Dani wound up. I’m super open to the idea,” adding, "They love talking about this stuff, so we’ll see.”

Though the movie was announced in 2023, there is no update on the casting as well as the story.

But in a previous update, Bette Midler, who plays Winifred Sanderson, was on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live. “Well, you know, they sent a script. And a lot of it was brilliant.”

She added, “So, I got very excited. And now we’re trying to figure out what it is and where it’s going to be and how much it’s going to cost and all those logistical things.”

It's pertinent to mention Hocus Pocus was released in 1993, followed up with the sequel in 2022.

