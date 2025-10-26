Radiohead front man reveals real reason why they 'had to stop'

Radiohead star reveals 'the wheels came off the band'

Radiohead front man Thom Yorke revealed that the band "had to stop" performing together because "the wheels came off."

The group announced last month they will be returning to the stage in multiple European cities later this year for their first gigs since 2018.

Now, their front man has shed light on why they haven't performed together since their A Moon Shaped Pool world tour wrapped up in 2018.

He told the Sunday Times' Culture magazine: "I guess the wheels came off a bit, so we had to stop."

"There were a lot of elements. The shows felt great but it was, like, let's halt now before we walk off this cliff," he added.

Thom also admitted he was struggling to cope up with the death of his first wife Dr. Rachel Owen, who passed away in December 2016 at the age of 48.

He said: "I needed to stop anyway. Because I hadn't really given myself time to grieve."

"[My grief] was coming out in ways that made me think, I need to take this away," Thom explained, adding, "Music can be a way to find meaning in things and the idea of having to stop it, even when it makes sense to, because you're not well? Even at my lowest point? I can't. I need something that I can hold on to

"But there have been points in my life where I have looked for solace in music and played the piano, but it literally hurts. Physically. The music hurts, because you're going through trauma," Thom Yorke of Radiohead concluded.