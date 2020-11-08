Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 08 2020
Lady Gaga holds back tears following Joe Biden's historic win: 'It's a very special day'

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

Lady Gaga 'hopes all the women in know that there is a real reckoning and a real change'

Lady Gaga got overwhelmed with emotions over Joe Biden defeating Donald Trump to become the 46th president of US.

The singer took to Instagram to post a series of touching videos with her millions of followers.

"I hope you're all celebrating," she said. "I hope all the women in this country know that there is a real reckoning and a real change. I hope the people who have been oppressed by power... I hope that you know your voices are heard."

"I'm just honestly kind of speechless," she continued, holding back the tears. "This is a very special day. It's a day where a lot of people... have felt like we were living in a state of terror and aggression all the time and it's over. You can feel warm now."

Gaga urged her fans to move forward with kindness and compassion.

"I feel like the world just got a big hug from God," she added. "Go home and hug your families and hug yourself. May we all stitch ourselves back together after all this. Be safe and be peaceful. There's no need to gloat in anybody's face that Joe won."

She continued, "There's no need to be unkind. This is just a time for healing, this is a time for rest and a time for love. And the people have spoken."

Gaga made sure to shower Stacey Abrams for her tireless campaign aiming to urge citizens of Georgia to cast their votes.

"Thank you so much to everybody that voted and thank you so much, Stacey Abrams," Gaga said. "All the work that you did in Georgia, you're such an inspiration to so many people. Send her and all of her team all the love they deserve, and the respect. All that realness, all that authenticity, it shines so bright through that state."

The Oscar winner dedicated a separate post to Biden and vice president Kamala Harris - the first woman

She later dedicated an separate Instagram post to Biden and Harris, writing, "@joebiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. Nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA."



