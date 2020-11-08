Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus’s ‘Party in the USA’ becomes a political anthem after Biden-Harris win

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

Miley Cyrus's hit song from 2009 made a banging comeback after Joe Biden won the presidency 

Vocal powerhouse Miley Cyrus’s iconic track Party in the USA blared throughout America after Joe Biden was elected as the 46th president on Saturday.

The hit song from 2009 made a banging comeback on Wednesday as Americans far and wide got into the celebratory spirit upon the end of Donald Trump’s tumultuous presidency.

The song cracked the iTunes Top 200 chart in the United States, as per Variety and the singer herself too jumped on board to reference her track as she reacted to the news of Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris’s win.

“Now THIS is a PARTY IN THE USA!" wrote Cyrus.

She went on to share videos of fans taking to the streets and in one of the video, a huge crowd can be seen gathered in Washington D.C. singing along to the song while showing off anti-Trump placards. 

