Sunday Nov 08 2020
Prince Charles terrified over Kate Middleton's worsening condition during first pregnancy

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

Prince Charles was devastated after Kate Middleton's pregnancy ran into complications 

Kate Middleton experienced a rare condition during the time she was pregnant with her first child, Prince George, and the Duchess's worsening condition sent father-in-law Prince Charles into panic mode. 

It is a well-known fact that the Duchess of Cambridge was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, an acute form of morning sickness, which is incredibly rare in women, while expecting George.

Kate's condition worsened and she was taken to London’s King Edward VII Hospital, where she sought treatment for a few days.

This happened a few days after the Buckingham Palace announced Kate and William are expecting their first child.

Shortly after the announcement just hours before Kate was rushed to the hospital, Charles made a public statement expressing his sentiment over becoming a grandfather.

The Prince of Wales said: "I'm thrilled, marvellous. It's a very nice thought of grandfatherhood in my old age, if I may say so, so that's splendid."

He added: "I'm very glad my daughter-in-law is getting better, thank goodness."

To keep matters in control, the royal family did not want the press to know Kate was pregnant and seeking treatment at a hospital before they announced it themselves.

Hence, Charles and the rest of the royals made a rushed-up announcement.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine said, "Well they didn't want to let it out because she's still probably about the 10-week mark but they knew that once Kate was seen going into the hospital… that it was going to be out of their hands and then the media would have control of the announcement."

