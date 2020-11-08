Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 08 2020
Meghan Markle turned Prince Harry resentful of Prince William?: report

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

Royal experts have held a cynical view of Meghan Markle since the moment she joined the royal fold and thus, ever since then claim upon claim has come forward regarding how she injected resentfulness into his heart against Prince William.

Royal author and historian Robert Lacey believes, although Prince Harry and Prince William had a close bond back in the day he was always treated unfairly when compared to his brother.

Mr. Lacey touched upon all of his Battle of Brothers claims during his interview with Vanity Fair. There he was even quoted saying, “One of the things that I dwell on in the book is how in their teens and going back to their childhood they were aware they were on different paths. When Harry was a little boy playing up his nanny told him off for misbehaving and he said ‘I don’t have to behave I’m not going to be king.”

Compared to him, Prince William was more mature for his age and “knew from the age of 6 what lay ahead.” Regardless, each time “He and William both misbehaved, Harry was blamed for everything.”

As a result of that, resentment began festering and slowly Prince Harry “became resentful of the stereotyping in the media." But "I think Meghan helped him to see the injustice of that, put it in words and react against it. Her arrival was a crucial moment.”

