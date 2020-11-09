Meghan Markle gave insight into her early life

Meghan Markle reportedly grew up on TV sets and admitted it was a "perverse place" for a schoolgirl to be, according to report.



Meghan, who grew-up in Los Angeles in the world of show business, is no stranger to TV after appearing on law drama 'Suits'. She also revealed that she was put in an awkward position on sets when she was a schoolgirl.



Prince Harry's wife studied theatre and international relations at Northwestern University in Illinois before she broke into the acting world. The royal also served the US embassy in Argentina.



The Duchess of Sussex filmed the legal show in Toronto, Canada, but claimed to be a Californian through-and-through during a 2013 interview on 'The Late Late Show' with Craig Ferguson.



She quipped that she was “one of the five” people who actually grew-up in Los Angeles and told the host: “You can pinch me, I’m real.”

During their chat, Meghan revealed that her father was a “DP” – a director of photography – which Mr Ferguson mocked for being such an 'industry term, according to report.



She reportedly said that Thomas Markle Sr had worked on the sitcom 'Married… with Children' and was on-set 'everyday after school for 10 years'.

During the interview, Meghan added: 'It’s a very perverse place for a little girl, who went to Catholic school no less, to grow-up because I’m there in my school uniform, right?'



The host reportedly interjected Oh yeah, before Meghan covered her face with her hands and broke out into hysterical laughter.

She told AOL’s Build series in 2016 that it was a 'really odd place for a little girl to grow up' and that she was there for a lot of the show’s recordings.



Meghan was particularly unimpressed by that experience because of her inappropriate attire, she recalled: “I went to an all-girl cathlic school so I’d be in a little schoolgirl uniform.



“But then you would watch Traci Lords or Tia Carrere in a school uniform. My dad said, ‘No Meg, that’s not the same thing… Different kind of vibe... Don’t get any ideas.’"

According to a media outlet, on 'The Late Late Show', Mr Ferguson asked if anyone took 'interest' in her because she was walking around in a 'little school girl outfit' or confused her for someone 'working on the show'.

Meghan replied: 'Err, thankfully no! I mean, I had curly hair and a gap in my teeth.'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals in March. They have since moved to the US and a signed a multi-year Netflix deal.